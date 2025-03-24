Intech Investment Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $79,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

View Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.4 %

HOG opened at $24.65 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.