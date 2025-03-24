Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,059.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.