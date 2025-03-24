iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,840 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $123.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

