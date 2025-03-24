Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,220 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 677,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 666,799 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

