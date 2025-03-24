Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Invests $113,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

