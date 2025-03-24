Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Declares Dividend of $0.44

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4374 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Jumbo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JUMSY opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $37.02.
Jumbo Company Profile
