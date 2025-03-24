KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after buying an additional 3,216,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $47,022,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 882,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.