Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

