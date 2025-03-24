KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DoorDash by 2,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash stock opened at $190.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

