KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 86,981 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 862,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after acquiring an additional 262,823 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,670 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $266.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

