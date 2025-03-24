KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 298,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on O. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

