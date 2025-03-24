KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $18.84 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,676 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $227.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.