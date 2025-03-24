Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $149.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

