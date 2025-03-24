Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 256,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $67.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.