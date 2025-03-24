Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 147.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after buying an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 71.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Down 4.1 %

LEN opened at $115.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

