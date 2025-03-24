LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,209,008 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $197,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,773,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.13 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.