LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $120.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

