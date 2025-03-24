LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $366,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,951,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 319,857 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $43.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

