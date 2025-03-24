LPL Financial LLC Purchases 249,210 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $186,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

