LPL Financial LLC Purchases 752,595 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,152,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,595 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $231,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.