Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $603,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,894,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,175,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.38 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.