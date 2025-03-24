M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Position Increased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in M/I Homes by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MHO opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

