Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.