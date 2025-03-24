Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,113,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SiTime Stock Performance
SITM stock opened at $178.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.85. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on SITM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SiTime
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.