Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CART. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maplebear

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.