Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.