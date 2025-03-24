Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

