Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,052 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

