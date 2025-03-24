Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,133 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 209,440.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 165,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at about $1,921,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DV stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

