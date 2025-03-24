Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 523 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

