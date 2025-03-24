Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $6.00 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

