Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,686 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 63,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 183,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3,378.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $20,539,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 71.37%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.