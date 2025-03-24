Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $49,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.