Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $79,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 916 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

