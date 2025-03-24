Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $81,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after buying an additional 651,062 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 582,353 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,153.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493,218 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 36.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,402 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $14,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.8 %

Hexcel stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.