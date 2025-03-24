Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

