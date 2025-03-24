Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKW. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $113.75 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

