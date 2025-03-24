Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.29 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

