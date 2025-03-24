Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 124,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGRO opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

