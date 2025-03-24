Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 124,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter.
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:IGRO opened at $73.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile
The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares International Dividend Growth ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.