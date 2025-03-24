Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases Shares of 208 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $321.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.13 and its 200-day moving average is $334.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

