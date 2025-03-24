Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,545,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $129.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

