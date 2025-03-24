Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 406.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310,641 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up about 4.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Sony Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $25.25 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

