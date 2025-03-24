Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $177.73 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

