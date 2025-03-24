Morpho (MORPHO) Price Tops $1.42

Morpho (MORPHO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Morpho has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Morpho token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpho has a total market capitalization of $336.45 million and $12.27 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,221.00 or 0.99492681 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,023.53 or 0.96986039 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,238,516 tokens. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 236,238,086.06894449 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.3804233 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $8,917,115.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpho should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpho using one of the exchanges listed above.

