Napatree Capital LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

TXN opened at $179.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

