National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid
National Grid Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NGG opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. National Grid has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.21.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.