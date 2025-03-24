National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get National Grid alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NGG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

National Grid Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in National Grid by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. National Grid has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.