Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lowered by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Netflix were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $960.29 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $959.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

