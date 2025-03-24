New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Acquires A$10,070.00 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Millner purchased 2,500 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.03 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$10,070.00 ($6,333.33).

New Hope Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20.

New Hope Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from New Hope’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 23rd. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

