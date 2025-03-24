ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ONEOK worth $7,040,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $99.45 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.