Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 193,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $87.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $97.17.
About SPDR S&P China ETF
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
